logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

India's Base Metals Exports Surge 29% in April-August, Copper Doubles

Published: Oct 15, 2026 20:07 (GMT+8)
Source: tradestat.commerce.gov.in
India’s copper exports more than double in April-August; aluminium shipments rise 15.5%

India’s base metals exports rose 29.07% year on year to $17.07 billion during April-August 2026, while imports increased 10.77% to $23.29 billion, according to provisional data released by the Department of Commerce on October 15. Copper and aluminium exports recorded strong growth, with aluminium shipments increasing in both value and volume terms.

Copper exports more than double

India’s exports of copper and copper products more than doubled year on year to $2.07 billion during April-August 2026, from $1.02 billion in the corresponding period last year. In August alone, copper exports surged 164.05% to $598.96 million from $226.83 million a year earlier.

Copper imports rose 28.22% to $6.75 billion during April-August, compared with $5.27 billion in the same period last year. August imports increased 32.08% year on year to $1.36 billion from $1.03 billion.

The increase in export value coincided with stronger international base metals prices, which may have supported export realisations. However, the available data do not establish how much of the growth resulted from higher prices rather than increased shipment volumes, as corresponding copper export quantity figures were not available in the data reviewed.

Aluminium exports gain in value and volume

India’s aluminium and aluminium product exports increased 48.51% year on year to $3.82 billion during April-August 2026, from $2.57 billion a year earlier. August exports rose 35.22% to $735.42 million from $543.87 million.

Export volumes also increased. Aluminium product shipments climbed 15.47% year on year to 919,649 tonnes during April-August, compared with 796,443 tonnes in the corresponding period last year. In August, exports rose 6.79% to 178,079 tonnes from 166,751 tonnes a year earlier.

The simultaneous increase in export value and volume indicates that higher shipments contributed to export growth. Average export value per tonne may also have increased, although this would need to be calculated separately and could reflect changes in product mix as well as prices.

Aluminium imports rose 25.34% in value to $5.10 billion during April-August, from $4.07 billion a year earlier. Import volumes increased 2% to 1.47 million tonnes from 1.44 million tonnes over the same period.

In August, however, aluminium import volumes declined 5% year on year to 326,817 tonnes from 344,781 tonnes, even as import value increased 18.88% to $1.14 billion from $958.43 million. The divergence suggests higher average import values or changes in product mix.

Iron and steel exports increase

Exports of iron and steel rose 35.98% year on year to $5.49 billion during April-August 2026, from $4.04 billion in the corresponding period last year. Imports declined 8.58% to $6.34 billion from $6.94 billion.

Exports of zinc and zinc products increased 44.23% to $371.93 million, while nickel and nickel product exports rose 25.66% to $89 million. Lead and lead product exports declined 24.26% to $334.83 million.

On the import side, nickel product imports rose 12.19% to $597.12 million, while tin and tin product imports increased 58.43% to $329.63 million during April-August.

Mineral imports rise on bulk ores and coal

India’s ores and minerals imports increased 23.10% year on year to $21.69 billion during April-August 2026, from $17.62 billion in the corresponding period last year. Exports of ores and minerals rose 20.36% to $2.44 billion from $2.03 billion.

Imports of bulk minerals and ores climbed 61.63% to $5.66 billion from $3.50 billion. Imports of coal, coke and briquettes rose 15.67% to $14.08 billion from $12.17 billion.

Iron ore imports declined 28.06% to $366.05 million, while processed mineral imports fell 17.25% to $776.81 million.

On the export side, iron ore exports increased 44.56% to $827.13 million. Exports of bulk minerals and ores rose 23.18% to $268.61 million, while processed mineral exports increased 8.28% to $1.02 billion. Exports of coal, coke and briquettes rose 41.87% to $112.57 million.

Prices and shipment volumes shape export performance

The data point to stronger export performance across copper, aluminium and iron and steel during April-August 2026. Higher international metal prices may have supported export values, while aluminium quantity data confirm that shipments also increased over the five-month period.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Analysis] CBAM Costs and Emissions Data Reshape European Procurement of Indian Steel
2 hours ago
[SMM Analysis] CBAM Costs and Emissions Data Reshape European Procurement of Indian Steel
Read More
[SMM Analysis] CBAM Costs and Emissions Data Reshape European Procurement of Indian Steel
[SMM Analysis] CBAM Costs and Emissions Data Reshape European Procurement of Indian Steel
European buyers negotiate carbon costs and compare supplier emissions, with quota availability shaping HRC clearance timing
2 hours ago
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note
5 hours ago
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note
Read More
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note
Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan region have been relatively stable recently, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates at an ex-works price of 885-890 yuan/mt on a dry basis including tax. Steel mills have lowered their procurement tender prices, and mines and beneficiation plants are mostly selling at prevailing market prices. Recently, domestic concentrate prices have declined noticeably, with overall cost-effectiveness improving compared to the earlier period.
5 hours ago
Korea Opens Anti-Dumping Probe Into Chinese Seamless Steel Pipes
5 hours ago
Korea Opens Anti-Dumping Probe Into Chinese Seamless Steel Pipes
Read More
Korea Opens Anti-Dumping Probe Into Chinese Seamless Steel Pipes
Korea Opens Anti-Dumping Probe Into Chinese Seamless Steel Pipes
The Trade Commission under Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy decided on the 8th to launch an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese seamless steel pipes, following a petition filed in August by domestic pipe maker Iljin Steel. The company cited Chinese suppliers' rising market share and deteriorating profitability at domestic producers. According to Iljin Steel, Chinese products steadily gained share from 2021 through 2025 even as Korean demand for seamless pipes declined, while the market share and shipment volumes of domestically produced pipes fell over the same period. The probe covers seamless steel pipes made of carbon steel and alloy steel, used in heat recovery steam generators (HRSG), boilers and heat exchangers, line pipes, and machinery and automotive parts. Stainless steel pipes and oil country tubular goods for crude oil and natural gas production, including casing, tubing and drill pipe, are excluded. The Trade Commission selected three Chinese seamless pipe makers as representative sampled suppliers to calculate dumping margins. The preliminary investigation runs three months from the start date, extendable by up to two months, before a full investigation and a final determination on dumping and injury to domestic industry. An Iljin Steel official said the case is not intended to restrict imports but to create a market environment for normal price competition and to maintain the domestic seamless pipe production base essential to Korea's core industries.
5 hours ago
Related News
news
[SMM Analysis] CBAM Costs and Emissions Data Reshape European Procurement of Indian Steel
Oct 15, 2026 20:14 (GMT+8)
news
[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note
Oct 15, 2026 17:18 (GMT+8)
news
Korea Opens Anti-Dumping Probe Into Chinese Seamless Steel Pipes
Oct 15, 2026 17:17 (GMT+8)
news
US Steel Invests 28.3 Million USD to Upgrade Great Lakes Works Pickle Line
Oct 15, 2026 17:17 (GMT+8)