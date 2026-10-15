[Price spread between futures contracts stays high, demand weak; spot price shifts from premium to discount [SMM Shandong copper cathode spot weekly review]]

This Thursday, spot copper prices in Shandong were quoted at a discount of 100 yuan/mt. During the week, as the delivery date approached and contract rollover loomed, the price spread between futures contracts remained persistently high, downstream purchase willingness weakened notably, and suppliers, under shipment pressure, continuously lowered their premium quotes. Spot premiums narrowed rapidly, turned into discounts, and gradually deepened, but overall transactions remained limited. Looking ahead to next week, as the contract rollover factor fades, spot premium quotes are expected to see some recovery. However, high copper prices will continue to constrain the release of downstream demand, and the improvement in transaction volumes is expected to be limited.

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