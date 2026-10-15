[SMM Tungsten Express] SMM October 15: The European APT offer range shifted down to $2,500-3,100/mtu this week, with the price center declining notably. Some institutions quoted as low as $2,500-2,700/mtu, though actual transactions remained scarce. Long-term contract prices held above $3,000/mtu, while spot offers were largely absent, leaving the market without effective transaction guidance and both buyers and sellers on the sidelines. Ferrotungsten (Rotterdam warehouse) edged down to $150-170/kg W. European scrap carbide blades were quoted at €65-80/kg, stabilizing after declines, while Indian scrap carbide blade FOB stood at $65-85/kg, continuing to weaken with clear regional divergence. Near-term downside pressure remains, with attention on changes in China's export policy and actual