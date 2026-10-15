[Anglo Asian Mining Q3 copper output at 5,514 tonnes, 2026 guidance reaffirmed]

Anglo Asian Mining (LSE:AAZ) produced 5,514 tonnes of copper in the third quarter, lifted by continued ramp-up at its Demirli mine in Azerbaijan, while keeping full-year copper, gold and silver guidance unchanged. Nine-month copper output reached 14,354 tonnes, the highest nine-month figure the AIM-listed company has reported. The gain reflects Demirli's expansion and a strategy to grow copper across the portfolio, with copper increasingly dominating a production mix that still includes gold and silver, where output was broadly flat year on year. Mining also resumed at the Ugur deposit. The company sold 28,987 tonnes of copper concentrate in the quarter for 80.5 million USD, plus 5,733 ounces of gold bullion at realised prices well above the prior-year period; no realised gold price was disclosed. It ended the quarter with a 56.5 million USD cash balance after a net outflow driven by dividends, tax payments and temporary working capital needs, alongside unsold inventory valued at about 27.0 million USD.