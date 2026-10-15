Trump's tariff threat built over 1 million tonnes of US copper stockpiles without public spending. Comex warehouses now hold about 70% of the world's visible stocks, squeezing supply elsewhere and fuelling prices despite a global surplus. Comex copper hit a record 15,057 USD/tonne (6.83 USD/lb) on 22 September. The arbitrage over LME, above 3,000 USD/tonne in July last year, is now about 310 USD/tonne, weakening the incentive to ship metal to the US.

The Commerce Department was due to report by 30 June so Trump could decide on a 15% tariff from 2027, rising to 30% in 2028, but no decision is out. Macquarie sees US stocks at about 1.6 million tonnes; Comex inventories are up nearly 750% to over 714,000 tonnes, with the US importing over 1.62 million tonnes last year versus output of 1 million tonnes.