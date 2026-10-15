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[Trump tariff threat built over 1 million tonnes of US copper stocks, but arbitrage is fading]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 18:47 (GMT+8)

Trump's tariff threat built over 1 million tonnes of US copper stockpiles without public spending. Comex warehouses now hold about 70% of the world's visible stocks, squeezing supply elsewhere and fuelling prices despite a global surplus. Comex copper hit a record 15,057 USD/tonne (6.83 USD/lb) on 22 September. The arbitrage over LME, above 3,000 USD/tonne in July last year, is now about 310 USD/tonne, weakening the incentive to ship metal to the US.

The Commerce Department was due to report by 30 June so Trump could decide on a 15% tariff from 2027, rising to 30% in 2028, but no decision is out. Macquarie sees US stocks at about 1.6 million tonnes; Comex inventories are up nearly 750% to over 714,000 tonnes, with the US importing over 1.62 million tonnes last year versus output of 1 million tonnes.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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