[Sime Motors to hold three-day vehicle sales event from Oct 16]
KUALA LUMPUR: Sime Motors will hold a three-day vehicle sales event at Sime Motors City in Ara Damansara from Oct 16 to 18, featuring new and pre-owned vehicles from several automotive brands. The event, known as The Great Sime Motors Sale, will bring together BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, BYD, DENZA, Hyundai, Ford and Volvo, alongside pre-owned vehicle businesses Auto Selection and EV NEXT. In a statement, Sime Motors said the event will include vehicle test drives, financing packages, trade-in arrangements and rebates on selected models. Vi Thim Juan, Sime Motors managing director for Malaysia retail and distribution, said the event would bring together the group's automotive brands and services under one roof. Among the offers, BMW and MINI will provide financing rates starting from 1.68% and 0.88%, respectively, while BMW Motorrad will offer rebates of up to RM15,000 on selected models. BYD will offer rebates ranging from RM7,000 to RM16,000 on selected vehicles, while DENZA will provide rebates of up to RM50,000 on selected D9 models. Hyundai will offer rebates of up to RM52,000 on selected models, followed by Volvo at up to RM25,000 and Ford at up to RM22,000. The company said selected pre-owned vehicles would also qualify for complimentary service packages of up to 10 years through Drivecare. Customers who place vehicle bookings during the event will be eligible for a lucky draw featuring prizes worth up to RM40,000. The event will be open to the public from 9am to 6pm daily.