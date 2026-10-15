Holiday disruptions fade, operating rates recover WoW [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]

With the National Day holiday impact fading, the enamelled wire industry operating rate rebounded 15.2 percentage points to 74.47% this week (10.9-10.15), and new orders surged 56.49% MoM, mainly due to the low base caused by the holiday in the previous period. Excluding the holiday disturbance, new orders showed marginal improvement overall. According to SMM, the pullback in copper prices toward the week's end drove a notable surge in new orders, with new orders rebounding during the week, though the overall order growth was limited and seasonal peak-season characteristics did not emerge. On the inventory side, downstream cargo pick-up was normal, and enterprise finished product inventory days fell to 9.24 days. Overall, constrained by high copper prices, the enamelled wire industry has not yet entered its peak season, but the marginal growth in new orders is driving an increase in production schedules. The industry operating rate is expected to edge up to 77.2% next week.