logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Holiday disruptions fade, operating rates recover WoW [SMM Enamelled Wire Market Weekly Review]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 18:40 (GMT+8)

With the National Day holiday impact fading, the enamelled wire industry operating rate rebounded 15.2 percentage points to 74.47% this week (10.9-10.15), and new orders surged 56.49% MoM, mainly due to the low base caused by the holiday in the previous period. Excluding the holiday disturbance, new orders showed marginal improvement overall. According to SMM, the pullback in copper prices toward the week's end drove a notable surge in new orders, with new orders rebounding during the week, though the overall order growth was limited and seasonal peak-season characteristics did not emerge. On the inventory side, downstream cargo pick-up was normal, and enterprise finished product inventory days fell to 9.24 days. Overall, constrained by high copper prices, the enamelled wire industry has not yet entered its peak season, but the marginal growth in new orders is driving an increase in production schedules. The industry operating rate is expected to edge up to 77.2% next week.

 

 

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary anode plate enterprises in China at 47.59%
51 mins ago
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary anode plate enterprises in China at 47.59%
Read More
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary anode plate enterprises in China at 47.59%
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary anode plate enterprises in China at 47.59%
[SMM Copper Anode Market] After the Chinese National Day holiday, some anode plate enterprises resumed production, but some are still undergoing maintenance. From October 9 to October 15, SMM's weekly operating rate of secondary anode plate enterprises in China rose 1.16 percentage points WoW to 47.59%. It is expected to fall 0.74 percentage points WoW to 46.85% next week.
51 mins ago
[Price spread between futures contracts stays high, demand weak; spot price shifts from premium to discount [SMM Shandong copper cathode spot weekly review]]
1 hour ago
[Price spread between futures contracts stays high, demand weak; spot price shifts from premium to discount [SMM Shandong copper cathode spot weekly review]]
Read More
[Price spread between futures contracts stays high, demand weak; spot price shifts from premium to discount [SMM Shandong copper cathode spot weekly review]]
[Price spread between futures contracts stays high, demand weak; spot price shifts from premium to discount [SMM Shandong copper cathode spot weekly review]]
1 hour ago
[Anglo Asian Mining Q3 copper output at 5,514 tonnes, 2026 guidance reaffirmed]
1 hour ago
[Anglo Asian Mining Q3 copper output at 5,514 tonnes, 2026 guidance reaffirmed]
Read More
[Anglo Asian Mining Q3 copper output at 5,514 tonnes, 2026 guidance reaffirmed]
[Anglo Asian Mining Q3 copper output at 5,514 tonnes, 2026 guidance reaffirmed]
Anglo Asian Mining (LSE:AAZ) produced 5,514 tonnes of copper in the third quarter, lifted by continued ramp-up at its Demirli mine in Azerbaijan, while keeping full-year copper, gold and silver guidance unchanged. Nine-month copper output reached 14,354 tonnes, the highest nine-month figure the AIM-listed company has reported. The gain reflects Demirli's expansion and a strategy to grow copper across the portfolio, with copper increasingly dominating a production mix that still includes gold and silver, where output was broadly flat year on year. Mining also resumed at the Ugur deposit. The company sold 28,987 tonnes of copper concentrate in the quarter for 80.5 million USD, plus 5,733 ounces of gold bullion at realised prices well above the prior-year period; no realised gold price was disclosed. It ended the quarter with a 56.5 million USD cash balance after a net outflow driven by dividends, tax payments and temporary working capital needs, alongside unsold inventory valued at about 27.0 million USD.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
SMM weekly operating rate of secondary anode plate enterprises in China at 47.59%
Oct 15, 2026 19:13 (GMT+8)
news
[Price spread between futures contracts stays high, demand weak; spot price shifts from premium to discount [SMM Shandong copper cathode spot weekly review]]
Oct 15, 2026 19:04 (GMT+8)
news
[Anglo Asian Mining Q3 copper output at 5,514 tonnes, 2026 guidance reaffirmed]
Oct 15, 2026 18:48 (GMT+8)
news
[BHP reaches tentative deal to avert strike at Escondida]
Oct 15, 2026 18:47 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here