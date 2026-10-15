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[Petrol-only cars fall below 50% of global new vehicle sales for first time on record]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 18:38 (GMT+8)
Petrol-only vehicles accounted for less than half of global new vehicle sales for the first time on record, according to automotive industry data reported by Japan’s Nikkei newspaper. They made up about 49% of global new vehicle sales in the first half of 2026, down from 52% in the same period of 2025 and from about 73% in 2021. Around 20.25 million petrol-only vehicles were sold worldwide in January-June 2026, a year-on-year decline of about 10%. The shift reflects growing consumer demand for hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles, supported by advances in battery technology, expanding charging infrastructure and increasing competition among automakers. However, the decline in petrol-only vehicles does not mean electric vehicles now dominate the global market; a significant portion of the remaining market consists of hybrid vehicles, which continue to use petrol engines alongside electric motors. The development marks an important milestone in the global automotive industry’s transition toward electrification, as traditional petrol-only vehicles lose their long-standing majority share of new vehicle sales.

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