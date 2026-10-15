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From seat armrests to electric drive housings: The pace of magnesium alloy automotive lightweighting penetration is accelerating [SMM survey]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 18:26 (GMT+8)
[SMM survey: From seat armrests to electric drive housings: The penetration pace of magnesium alloys in automotive lightweighting is accelerating] Recent industrial developments in magnesium alloys for automotive lightweighting have notably intensified. From the dense capacity expansions by parts enterprises and successive breakthroughs in semi-solid die-casting processes to the long-term usage expectations released by foreign automaker giants, signals across all segments of the industry chain indicate that magnesium alloys are at a critical stage of transition from "pilot installation" to "large-scale application." Although short-term actual procurement growth remains limited and current magnesium alloy processing fees stay subdued, the continuous overcoming of technical bottlenecks and the forward-looking deployment by leading automakers are accumulating sufficient momentum for medium and long-term demand release.

Recent industrial activity involving magnesium alloys in the automotive lightweighting sector has clearly intensified. From dense capacity expansion by parts makers and successive breakthroughs in semi-solid die-casting processes to long-term usage expectations put forward by foreign automaker giants, signals from all links of the industry chain show that magnesium alloys are at a critical stage of transition from "pilot vehicle installation" to "large-scale application." Although the actual incremental procurement in the short term remains limited and current magnesium alloy processing fees are still subdued, the continued resolution of technical bottlenecks and the forward-looking deployment by leading automakers are building ample momentum for medium and long-term demand release.

Specifically, all parts of the industry chain have been highly active over the past half month. On October 14, Bojun Technology announced plans to cooperate with Chongqing Guozhu New Materials to expand its automotive lightweighting parts production line, with a focus on the semi-solid magnesium alloy field. Application scenarios cover instrument panel skeletons, seat frames, electric drive housings, and integrated structural parts. The company believes the current period is a critical window for the iteration of lightweighting materials. On the same day, at the 2026 World Science and Technology Development Forum, the team of Academician Jiang Bin from Chongqing University displayed a semi-solid magnesium alloy injection-molded wheel hub sample. By repeatedly optimizing the temperature curve, injection speed, and mold venting scheme, the team successfully overcame the industry pain point of the high difficulty of forming magnesium alloys in a semi-molten state, providing a completely new technical path for lightweighting of chassis running systems.

On October 13, Eontec achieved two mass-production breakthroughs in the die-casting of NEV parts: its in-vehicle display bracket is as thin as just 0.6mm, and with the help of domestic virtual mold trial software, the one-time mold success rate was raised to over 90%; another "queen seat" armrest was changed from more than ten stamping parts to integrated magnesium alloy die-casting, and the first batch of orders has been officially delivered to clients. On October 8, Baowu Magnesium disclosed that its magnesium alloy electric drive housing has achieved large-scale application, which the industry regards as a landmark event in the advancement of magnesium alloys into key structural parts of the three electric systems (power battery, drive motor and electronic control system). The product successfully broke through the long-standing application bottlenecks of traditional magnesium alloys, namely poor heat resistance and susceptibility to corrosion.

Earlier, on October 5, GM China stated in a public setting that magnesium has significant long-term application potential in automotive lightweighting, and long-term per-vehicle magnesium usage is expected to reach 120kg - one of the most optimistic expectations for large-scale magnesium alloy application ever given by a foreign automaker giant, far exceeding the current 5-20kg magnesium usage level of mainstream car models. At the end of September, a producer launched a rare earth-modified magnesium alloy product. Through optimized formulation with rare earth elements, overall performance was improved by about 20%, and the salt spray test exceeded 1,080 hours. Annual capacity for supporting products such as electric drive housings and in-vehicle display backplates has reached 1.5 million sets, with mass production expected in H1 2027.

Overall, the developments of the past half month show the distinctive characteristics of "intensive technological breakthroughs, clear mass-production periods, and optimistic long-term expectations." Semi-solid die-casting and rare earth modification processes are systematically overcoming the two major weaknesses of magnesium alloys, namely heat resistance and corrosion resistance. Core parts such as electric drive housings, large-screen brackets, and seat frames are steadily moving from trial production and verification to volume production. Combined with the 120kg per vehicle long-term vision put forward by GM China, the market's imagination for the pace of magnesium alloy penetration in automobiles has been further opened up.

However, the pace issue also needs to be viewed rationally: most of the mass-production timetables disclosed so far are concentrated in H1 2027, and actual incremental procurement in Q4 2026 and even early 2027 remains limited. The pattern of low magnesium alloy processing fees and weak downstream orders in the short term is unlikely to reverse immediately, and the substantial release of demand still depends on the progress of large-scale vehicle installation by automakers.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
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