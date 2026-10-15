[China's EUV light source prototype achieves 90% localisation; mass production still 3–5 years away]

The 26th China International Industry Fair is being held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, where over a hundred Shanghai scientific and technological achievements are on display in the Innovation Technology Pavilion. At the Landau Suiyan booth, an EUV light source system prototype is making its debut at the fair. It is currently the most advanced domestically developed EUV light source prototype on public display, and is also known as the "heart" of high-end lithography machines. EUV light sources are one of the three core parts for manufacturing advanced process chips at 7 nm and below. They have long been subject to technology monopolies and embargoes outside China, making them a key link constraining China's ability to independently control high-end chips. On-site staff introduced that the light source system on display has achieved 90% localisation, with the vast majority of core parts independently developed through R&D. Its technical route is consistent with that of leading international producers, and it can be used for chip exposure testing. Although mass production is still 3–5 years away, this breakthrough marks a key step in moving China's EUV light source from the laboratory toward industrialisation.