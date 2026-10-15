Financing Advances Amid Approval Hurdles: European Magnesium Project Faces Community Resistance [SMM Survey]

Latrobe Magnesium extends entitlement offer to October 26, with funds earmarked for demonstration plant commissioning and US project feasibility study

On October 13, Latrobe Magnesium announced the extension of the closing date for its non-renounceable entitlement offer from the original October 19 to October 26, to give investors more time to participate. The offer involves the issuance of up to approximately 228 million new shares at $0.015 per share, fully underwritten by Shaw and Partners, with an underwriting fee of 4% of funds raised, a management fee of 2%, plus a $75,000 transaction advisory fee. Proceeds will be used for final structural engineering of Stage 1B at the demonstration plant, magnesium crown commissioning and production activities, preliminary feasibility study for the US plant, and working capital.

Verde Magnesium gains EU CRMA strategic status for processing, becoming Europe's only fully integrated magnesium project

On October 12–13, Romanian media reported that the European Commission has granted strategic project status under the Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) to Verde Magnesium's processing stage. Its mining stage had already received the same status in March 2025, making the project the only CRMA strategic project in Europe covering the full chain from mining to magnesium ingot production. The company plans a phased expansion: 360 t/yr in 2028, 30,000 t/yr in 2031, and 90,000 t/yr in 2036. CEO Alexandru Roșu stated that the aluminothermic reduction process can achieve the lowest carbon footprint globally, and pilot testing has produced magnesium metal with 99.9% purity.

Mineral Road Discovery launches strategic review of Leigh Creek magnesium project, positioning for de-risking Western supply chains from China

On October 12–13, Mineral Road Discovery announced it is undertaking a strategic options review of its wholly owned Leigh Creek magnesium project in Australia, including technical validation and market engagement. The project hosts cryptocrystalline magnesite, with a historical JORC 2012 resource of approximately 12.1 million mt at a measured grade of 40.1% MgO, plus historical estimates at multiple other deposits. The company explicitly positions the project to address "the need to de-risk Western critical mineral supply chains from China," and notes a structural shortage of more than 97% of global high-grade magnesium oxide.

MPI Magnesium's Romanian project referendum date set, local approvals face substantial resistance

On October 14–15, the local government of Rășinari in Sibiu County, Romania, disclosed that a community referendum on MPI Magnesium's Dobra Valley magnesite-serpentinite project has been scheduled for November 8, with the ballot question being "whether to agree to any mining activities within this administrative area." Previously, the Săliște town council rejected the company's concession application for 10 hectares of land on September 28, where the company had planned to build a magnesium processing plant. Local residents are concerned that mine development will destroy forest land and contaminate water sources, and have noted that serpentinite may contain asbestos components, having collected more than 19,000 signatures opposing the project.