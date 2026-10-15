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[TSMC in Talks with Musk on Terafab, Insists on Controlling Chip Production]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 18:08 (GMT+8)
TSMC is in discussions about collaborating with Elon Musk's Terafab project, but the company stressed that in any cooperation arrangement, TSMC must hold operational control of chip production. When asked whether TSMC would participate in Musk's ambitious chip manufacturing plan, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said the company must be responsible for running the fab. Previously, Musk said last week that TSMC could at most lease capacity, rather than take charge of the factory's production operations. Wei said on the earnings call: "We are still in discussions. But I want to emphasize that the fab must be operated by TSMC." In response to speculation that TSMC might be involved in factory operations, Musk previously said Terafab would be entirely operated by his companies. Apart from confirming that the two sides are in talks, neither party has disclosed any specific terms of a potential cooperation arrangement.

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