Ocean freight rates pull back notably, imported bauxite price center edges lower, market tug-of-war continues [SMM Bauxite Weekly Review]

SMM, October 15:

Domestic bauxite:

Bauxite prices edge up in some regions, while the domestic ore market remains broadly stable

Domestic ore supply remains tight, with Shanxi bauxite prices raised slightly. No notable price fluctuations have been reported for domestic ore in other regions, where prices remain broadly stable. In the short term, the market is expected to operate around current price levels. As of today, Shanxi bauxite with an Al/Si ratio of 5 and 60% alumina content is trading at 540-560 yuan/mt, ex-warehouse, VAT-exclusive, from crushing plants. In Henan, bauxite with an Al/Si ratio of 5 and 60% alumina content is trading at 500-540 yuan/mt, ex-warehouse, VAT-exclusive, from crushing plants. In Guiyang, bauxite with an Al/Si ratio of 6 and 60% alumina content is trading at 510-560 yuan/mt, ex-works, VAT-inclusive, up 20 yuan/mt from the previous period. In Guangxi, bauxite with an Al/Si ratio of 6 and 53% alumina content is trading at 320-335 yuan/mt, ex-warehouse, VAT-exclusive, from crushing plants. Overall, domestic ore prices have upward momentum, but alumina profitability remains modest, and prices are expected to see a tug-of-war. Attention should be paid to supply recovery at mines in main producing areas and changes in downstream procurement.

Imported bauxite:

After the National Day holiday, ocean freight rates from Guinea to China pulled back, dragging bauxite prices lower

According to data from October 9, weekly bauxite port departures from main ports in Guinea totaled 2.894 million mt, down 439,000 mt from the previous week, with shipments remaining at low levels. According to the SMM survey, from late September to early October, due to the domestic holiday and seasonal changes in ocean freight, prices from Guinea to China fell sharply, from around $42/wmt to a price range of $32-33/wmt. In Australia, as of October 9, weekly bauxite port departures from main ports totaled 1.006 million mt, up 842,000 mt from the previous week, with shipments edging up slightly. Attention should be paid to the shipment pace of Australian mines and changes in port departures. As of October 9, China's bauxite port arrivals totaled 4.671 million mt, down 219,000 mt from the previous week. Continued attention should be paid to the impact of high and fluctuating oil prices and ocean freight rates on the pace of future port arrivals and landed costs.

In terms of prices, the sharp drop in ocean freight rates has led alumina refineries to continuously lower their ore price expectations. However, since ore costs have not shown a notable decline, upstream mines have not significantly cut their ore price expectations, and the market tug-of-war is expected to persist. There is no latest news on Guinea long-term contract prices for October. Market feedback indicates that negotiations have been prolonged due to a sharp decline in ocean freight rates, which has widened the price expectations gap between upstream and downstream parties. Meanwhile, there is also no news on 2027 annual long-term contracts due to unstable ocean freight rates. At the same time, alumina refineries' bauxite inventory days stand at around 92 days, down from before the holiday, but the overall high inventory level still exerts some top-side pressure on ore prices. For Guinean bauxite, shipments were at low levels from late September to early October, but with ocean freight rates declining, Guinean mines are expected to take the opportunity to lock in shipping capacity and carry out some inventory shipments in November, which may lead to a brief recovery in Guinean bauxite shipments. During China's holiday and the negotiation period for October long-term contract prices, imported ore prices continued to be contested, and transaction activity remained weak, but ocean freight rates are driving overall ore price expectations downward. As of this Thursday, Guinean bauxite FOB quotes were $35-45/mt, with the average price flat WoW; Guinean bauxite CIF prices were quoted at $70-72.5/mt, with the average price down $0.25/mt WoW; the SMM imported bauxite index price was reported at $72.23/mt, down $0.42/mt WoW. Going forward, bauxite prices will still depend on individual mine cost structures, shipping capacity conditions, and the impact of the Guinean government's bauxite export quota policy on overall shipments. SMM will continue to closely monitor bauxite market trends and transaction activity.

Overall, bauxite prices are expected to see intense bargaining between buyers and sellers in the short term. On one hand, domestic alumina refineries have relatively ample raw material inventories, and their profitability is mediocre, limiting their tolerance for sharp increases in raw material prices. On the other hand, uncertainty over Guinea's quota policy, rising ocean freight rates, and insufficient shipping capacity provide some support to bauxite costs. Going forward, close attention should be paid to the implementation of Guinea's quota policy, shipping capacity conditions, and ocean freight rate trends.