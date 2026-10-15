Magnesium Industry Chain Diverges Weakly Within the Week, Decline Slows but Recovery Lacks Momentum [SMM Magnesium Weekly Review]
[SMM Magnesium Weekly Review: Magnesium Industry Chain Diverges Weakly During the Week, Decline Slows but Recovery Lacks Momentum] This week, the magnesium industry chain remained in the doldrums overall. On the raw material side, the Wutai dolomite mine halted production, and enterprises eased supply by purchasing externally, keeping ore prices stable. Magnesium ingot prices in China continued to slide, with the decline slowing near the cost line and prices consolidating at lows. Meanwhile, export FOB prices followed the domestic decline, and overseas inquiries only boosted sentiment, with no actual orders placed yet. Magnesium powder and magnesium alloy remained under pressure simultaneously, as downstream demand from automobiles, EVs, and steel desulfurization stayed weak. Deep-processing enterprises cut production and destocked, with processing fees showing little improvement. In the short term, prices are likely to remain in the doldrums.