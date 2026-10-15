【SMM Magnesium Flash】This week, the social inventory of magnesium ingots increased by 0.3% month-on-month. The social inventory of magnesium ingots remained basically unchanged month-on-month, with the core reason still being the synchronized weakness of prices and demand. After the holiday, domestic magnesium ingot prices continued to decline weakly. The purchasing sentiment in both domestic and foreign markets, which was already weak, became even more cautious. Downstream purchasing was influenced by expectations of further price declines, leading to low purchasing willingness. At the same time, the obvious price pressure during purchasing resulted in reduced enthusiasm for receiving orders among traders and other purchasers. This vicious cycle led to a simultaneous slowdown in the purchasing pace of traders. Initially, apart from some early deliveries, the mainstream operations remained back-to-back. The inventory in the factory area directly flowed to the market, resulting in the social inventory of magnesium ingots remaining basically unchanged this week.