Nikon Advanced Manufacturing has joined a $5.5 million US-funded project to develop high-strength aluminum alloys for additive manufacturing, collaborating with General Atomics, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Airbus and other industry partners.

The project, funded by the US defense manufacturing technology program, aims to develop a corrosion-resistant aluminum alloy equivalent to 7075-T73 and establish validated material data and qualification standards for laser powder bed fusion (PBF-LB) systems across large, medium and small formats. The initiative is expected to support wider adoption of high-performance aluminum components in aerospace, defense and commercial manufacturing, strengthening US advanced aluminum manufacturing capabilities.