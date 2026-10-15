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【SMM Aluminum Flash News】US Aluminum Tariffs and Rising Freight Costs Add Up in Expenses for Shapes Unlimited

Published: Oct 15, 2026 17:53 (GMT+8)

Ohio-based aluminum products manufacturer Shapes Unlimited expects $4.5–5 million in additional costs this year due to US aluminum tariffs and higher freight charges linked to the Middle East conflict. US aluminum tariffs have increased from 10% to 25% and subsequently 50%, raising input costs, while container shipping surcharges from some suppliers have reached up to $6,500 per container, further squeezing downstream manufacturing margins.

The company said it cannot fully pass higher costs on to customers and has paused new hiring while increasing investment in robotic assembly. Meanwhile, ongoing US-Canada trade tensions are complicating cross-border supply chains and business expansion. Combined pressure from tariffs, freight costs and supply uncertainty could further weaken the cost competitiveness of some US aluminum fabricators and finished-product manufacturers.

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