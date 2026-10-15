Uzbekistan-based aluminum extrusion manufacturer BENKAM participated in ALUMINIUM 2026 in Düsseldorf, Germany, from October 6–8, showcasing aluminum profiles and components for construction, solar energy and transportation applications, with a focus on high-value-added downstream products.

BENKAM said its participation aimed to strengthen relationships with international industrial customers and partners while exploring opportunities to expand exports to Europe and North America. The initiative highlights Uzbekistan's efforts to develop its downstream aluminum manufacturing sector and increase the international reach of higher-value aluminum products.