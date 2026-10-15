Gränges Powder Metallurgy (GPM), PINT and France's IRT M2P are jointly developing two aluminum-scandium alloys for laser powder bed fusion (PBF-LB) 3D printing, with the first demonstrator components expected in 2027.

The Al-Si-Sc alloy targets high-temperature applications requiring heat resistance and dimensional accuracy, with material testing expected to conclude in Q4 2026. Meanwhile, the Al-Mg-Sc alloy is designed for hydrogen environments operating at 100–250°C, focusing on fatigue resistance, with testing and qualification scheduled for completion in Q1 2027. The developments could expand high-performance aluminum applications across automotive, defense and hydrogen-related industries.