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【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Gränges Develops Two Aluminum-Scandium Alloys for 3D Printing and Hydrogen Applications

Published: Oct 15, 2026 17:52 (GMT+8)

Gränges Powder Metallurgy (GPM), PINT and France's IRT M2P are jointly developing two aluminum-scandium alloys for laser powder bed fusion (PBF-LB) 3D printing, with the first demonstrator components expected in 2027.

The Al-Si-Sc alloy targets high-temperature applications requiring heat resistance and dimensional accuracy, with material testing expected to conclude in Q4 2026. Meanwhile, the Al-Mg-Sc alloy is designed for hydrogen environments operating at 100–250°C, focusing on fatigue resistance, with testing and qualification scheduled for completion in Q1 2027. The developments could expand high-performance aluminum applications across automotive, defense and hydrogen-related industries.

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