Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) plans to invest approximately $26 million to renovate an existing metal fabrication facility in Thomson, Georgia, creating around 140 new jobs. Facility upgrades and equipment installation will be carried out over the next few years.

MEC provides aluminum extrusion, coating, assembly and aftermarket services, serving commercial vehicle, data center and construction industries. The company said the investment will expand its manufacturing capacity and strengthen its US production network to better meet downstream customer demand.