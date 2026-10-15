Germany's aluminum flat-rolled products consumption was estimated at 1.68 million mt in 2025, up slightly from 1.66 million mt in 2024. Domestic production reached approximately 1.4 million mt, with imports of 400,000 mt and exports of 120,000 mt. Meanwhile, German primary aluminum production declined from 341,212 mt in 2022 to 189,471 mt in 2023, highlighting the growing gap between upstream smelting and downstream processing capacity.

In trade terms, Germany's aluminum flat-rolled imports reached approximately $5.04 billion in 2025, up 18.7% YoY, while exports increased around 11% to $8.18 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of approximately $3.14 billion. The sector is increasingly focused on higher-value processing and recycled aluminum feedstock, with the market projected to grow from $5.95 billion in 2025 to $6.69 billion by 2030,