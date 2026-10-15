Germany's construction-related aluminum consumption is estimated to have declined by around 12% between 2022 and 2025, falling from approximately 499,500 mt to 439,500 mt, while total aluminum consumption decreased from 3.33 million mt to 2.93 million mt. High financing costs, elevated building material prices and weak residential investment have weighed on construction activity. Following a 3% contraction in 2025, Germany's construction sector is projected to grow by around 1% in 2026 and 2% in 2027.

Meanwhile, Germany is strengthening closed-loop aluminum recycling in construction. The sector generated an estimated 130,000 mt of aluminum scrap in 2023, with approximately 75,000 mt collected through an industry recycling network. Recovering investment in transport infrastructure, power grids, data centers and residential construction could support future demand for aluminum and recycled materials, although actual growth will depend on project implementation and aluminum intensity. Pasted text.txt

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