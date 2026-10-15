Mexico's Ministry of Economy has initiated a second anti-dumping sunset review on aluminum cookware originating in China, following a request from domestic producer Vasconia Brands. The review covers products classified under tariff code 7615.10.02 and will determine whether the existing anti-dumping measures should remain in place.

The dumping review period covers July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026, while the injury analysis period spans July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2026. Mexico confirmed that existing anti-dumping duties on the covered Chinese aluminum cookware will remain in force throughout the review, pending the final determination.