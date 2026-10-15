To systematically build a new ecosystem for the green development of the cast aluminum alloy industry and help enterprises precisely connect with high-quality supply chain resources, SMM has officially launched the compilation of the 2027 SMM Low-Carbon Cast Aluminum Alloy Enterprise Distribution Map. This distribution map will provide a panoramic view of China's low-carbon cast aluminum alloy industry layout, focusing on key data such as enterprise regional distribution, core products, low-carbon certification qualifications, and annual capacity scale, creating an authoritative platform for industrial resource matching.

Here, SMM joins hands with Foshan Xinshenghao Aluminum Co., Ltd. to invite upstream and downstream entities to jointly participate in the production and promotion of the map. Partners from all sectors are welcome to join and support the effort to drive the high-end, intelligent, and green development of the cast aluminum alloy industry!

Xinshenghao Aluminum — Focused on the Aluminum Ingot, Aluminum Billet, and Secondary Aluminum Supply Chain

Foshan Xinshenghao Aluminum Co., Ltd. is located in Foshan, Guangdong, with a registered capital of 10 million yuan. The company's main business includes the wholesale sales of aluminum ingots and aluminum billets, as well as recycled resource recovery operations (recovery of nonferrous metals such as aluminum scrap), integrating spot trading of nonferrous metals with import and export business.

The company has deep roots in the nonferrous metals trading market. Leveraging Foshan's nonferrous metals industrial cluster and the port advantages of the Greater Bay Area, it has established stable supply channels and can provide spot supply of aluminum ingots and aluminum billets in various specifications and models, meeting the needs of downstream factories such as aluminum semis processing and hardware manufacturing. Its recycled resources segment focuses on the recovery, sorting, and resource recycling of nonferrous metal scrap, practicing the concept of a green circular economy, and can provide one-stop supply chain services including warehousing and logistics.

Main Products

Aluminum Ingots · Aluminum Billets · Aluminum Alloy Ingots · Secondary Aluminum Trading

With the support and efforts of its dealer partners and all employees, the company has received special awards including "2024 Mysteel South China Aluminum Billet Price Submitter," "2025 SMM A00 Aluminum Ingot Price Submitter," "2025 SMM China Quality Supplier of Recycled Metal Raw Materials," "2024 SMM Top 20 Quality Aluminum Scrap Traders in South China," and "2025 SMM Top 20 Quality Aluminum Scrap Traders in South China."

Our company has a professional team familiar with nonferrous metals market trends, customs policies, and cross-border settlement. We adhere to the principle of honest operation, strictly control product quality, and maintain stable supply cycles.

The company upholds the business philosophy of "honest operation, integrated win-win, and green recycling," building an integrated supply chain for nonferrous metals procurement, sales, recovery, and import-export, and is committed to becoming a trusted nonferrous metals trading partner for clients in China and overseas.

Contact Information

Chen Zhiheng: 139-2598-8581

Company Address: Dasha West Road, Nanhai District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province

SMM Co-production Contact

Ding Weiquan

18029344837