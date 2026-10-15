German aluminum producer Speira has commissioned a new recycling furnace at its Rheinwerk facility in Grevenbroich on October 9, completing a €40 million (US$44.75 million) investment. The new furnace adds approximately 60,000 mt/year of aluminum recycling capacity, primarily supporting the beverage can market.

The investment also includes upgrades to an existing casting line and an additional 6,500 mt of used beverage can (UBC) scrap storage capacity. The furnace is also hydrogen-ready for future energy transition. Speira said growing demand for recycled aluminum packaging from beverage producers, including Red Bull, is supporting its expansion, which will strengthen Europe’s closed-loop aluminum recycling capacity and reduce reliance on primary aluminum.