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【SMM Aluminum Flash News】Canada's AlumaPower Secures C$4 M Grant to Commercialize Recycled Aluminum Power Technology

Published: Oct 15, 2026 17:20 (GMT+8)

Canada-based AlumaPower has secured a C$4 million (US$2.81 million) federal grant to advance the commercialization of its recycled aluminum-powered generator technology and expand into defense and telecommunications markets. The funding forms part of a C$8 million investment program, with the company matching the government contribution.

AlumaPower's technology uses recycled aluminum to generate electricity and has been developed in collaboration with the Canadian military over the past four years. The company is now preparing for commercial deployment, with potential applications in backup power for telecommunications towers and remote northern communities, offering an alternative to conventional diesel generators.

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Canada-based AlumaPower has secured a C$4 million (US$2.81 million) fe - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)