The U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) determined on October 14 that crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules, from India, Indonesia, and Laos are dumped and subsidized and materially injure the U.S. industry. Five commissioners voted in the affirmative and one did not participate; the U.S. Department of Commerce will now issue antidumping and countervailing duty orders. The decision moves Commerce's final AD/CVD rates—announced on September 11—toward enforcement, with cash deposits to be collected once the orders take effect.