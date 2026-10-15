The Trade Commission under Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy decided on the 8th to launch an anti-dumping investigation into Chinese seamless steel pipes, following a petition filed in August by domestic pipe maker Iljin Steel. The company cited Chinese suppliers' rising market share and deteriorating profitability at domestic producers. According to Iljin Steel, Chinese products steadily gained share from 2021 through 2025 even as Korean demand for seamless pipes declined, while the market share and shipment volumes of domestically produced pipes fell over the same period.

The probe covers seamless steel pipes made of carbon steel and alloy steel, used in heat recovery steam generators (HRSG), boilers and heat exchangers, line pipes, and machinery and automotive parts. Stainless steel pipes and oil country tubular goods for crude oil and natural gas production, including casing, tubing and drill pipe, are excluded. The Trade Commission selected three Chinese seamless pipe makers as representative sampled suppliers to calculate dumping margins. The preliminary investigation runs three months from the start date, extendable by up to two months, before a full investigation and a final determination on dumping and injury to domestic industry. An Iljin Steel official said the case is not intended to restrict imports but to create a market environment for normal price competition and to maintain the domestic seamless pipe production base essential to Korea's core industries.