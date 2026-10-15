logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Sheets & Plates Daily Review] Demand recovers, high inventory weighs, coil prices fluctuate weakly

Published: Oct 15, 2026 17:13 (GMT+8)

HRC futures consolidated slightly higher today, with the most-traded HC2701 contract closing at 3,242 yuan/mt, up 0.03% for the day. Spot market prices were mostly stable, with intraday trading subdued. According to the SMM weekly HRC balance data released today, HRC production continued to pull back, with weekly production at 3.1631 million mt. On the inventory side, HRC social inventory across 86 warehouses nationwide (large sample) tracked by SMM stood at 5.0271 million mt, down 38,400 mt WoW, or -0.76% WoW, and up 17.25% YoY on a calendar-year basis. By region, apart from a slight inventory buildup in east China, other markets all saw modest inventory declines. After the holiday, traders' purchasing pace warmed up again, and mill inventory fell by 22,800 mt over the same period, with total inventory shifting from an increase to a decrease. Apparent demand recovered notably, up 356,300 mt WoW. On the cost side, the second round of coke price cuts took effect, and the market currently expects around three rounds of cuts, weakening support somewhat. Overall, HRC prices are expected to remain in the doldrums in the near term, pressured by high inventory.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
4 mins ago
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
Read More
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
China Coal Energy’s commercial coal production fell 9.1% year on year to 10.5 million tonnes in September 2026, reflecting weaker output amid ongoing pressures in China’s coal sector. The decline highlights continued production pressure at the state-owned coal producer, although the company’s broader operating performance and market conditions will determine whether the weakness persists.
4 mins ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
9 mins ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
Read More
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
Indonesia’s Attorney General’s Office will auction approximately 171,107 tonnes of seized coal linked to Samin Tan, a suspect in an alleged corruption case involving the management of PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup (AKT) mining operations in Central Kalimantan. The coal is stored at the PT AC jetty stockpile and on 15 barges in Barito Selatan, Central Kalimantan. The auction will be conducted online through an open bidding process, with bids closing on October 28, 2026.
9 mins ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
1 hour ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 671.5 yuan/mt today, down 0.37% from the previous session and a fourth straight losing session this week, taking the decline since the last pre-holiday session on 30 September to 31 yuan/mt. Qingdao port spot prices fell 3-4 yuan/mt on average. Traders were moderately active in offering and mills bought to cover immediate needs, leaving trading thin.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
Oct 15, 2026 19:52 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
Oct 15, 2026 19:48 (GMT+8)
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
Oct 15, 2026 18:09 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Rebar Daily Review] Demand Recovery Drives Inventory Reduction, Short-Term Prices May Consolidate
Oct 15, 2026 17:44 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here