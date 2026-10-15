[TSMC Q3 Profit Surges 69%, Beating Expectations Amid Rising AI Investment Concerns]
TSMC reported Q3 (ended September) profit that beat market expectations. Despite growing concerns over long-term AI infrastructure buildout, the world's chipmaking giant maintained its rapid growth momentum. TSMC said Q3 net profit rose 69% YoY to NT$763.1 billion ($23.6 billion), exceeding the average analyst estimate. Earlier, TSMC reported revenue for the same period jumped 51% YoY, also above market expectations, pushing Q3 revenue to $47 billion. TSMC said revenue growth has accelerated over the past two quarters, and the company has also stepped up its capacity expansion. TSMC previously said capital expenditure this year would reach a record $64 billion. Meanwhile, market expectations for TSMC's 2027 capex keep being raised, a metric seen as a key barometer for the industry's outlook. Goldman Sachs now expects TSMC's 2027 capex to reach $85 billion, while UBS projects $90 billion, both above the consensus estimate of $75 billion. TSMC is currently trying to build and equip around 20 fabs simultaneously at home and outside China, an unprecedented pace of expansion. By comparison, the company typically used to have only four to five new fab buildings under construction at the same time.