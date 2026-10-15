[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Brief] 20261015

[SMM Daily Review on Coking Coal and Coke]

Coking coal market:

Linfen low-sulphur coking coal was quoted at 2,250 yuan/mt.

For coking coal, fewer mines in Shanxi remained suspended and production resumptions accelerated, but strict safety inspections made it difficult for mines to reach full production after resuming operations. Large state-owned mines maintained stable output to underpin supply, while small and medium-sized mines were slow in rectification and acceptance, making it hard to lift output after resumptions. Even though mine inventory accumulated earlier, steel mill profits were poor and demand was weak, and coke enterprises pushed for lower prices when purchasing, market confidence still increased somewhat. Short-term coking coal prices are likely to run in the doldrums.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke - dry quenching was 2,200 yuan/mt.

On the supply side, coke enterprises' overall operating rates remained at medium-to-high levels. Some coke enterprises considered voluntary production restrictions, while some others still operated near full capacity. After the second round of price cuts was implemented, coke enterprises generally fell into losses again or hovered around the break-even line, which dampened their willingness to produce. On the demand side, affected by losses, steel mills took the initiative to control the pace of coke arrivals, prioritising the consumption of their own inventory to reduce costs. Steel mill coke inventories continued to decline, with purchases mainly made as needed. Overall, steel demand has not improved significantly, and the market still has expectations for a new round of price cuts. However, after the second round of price cuts was implemented, steel mill profits recovered slightly, and coking coal prices have fallen slowly recently. In the short term, the coke market is likely to consolidate on a subdued note, with the possibility of further price cuts narrowing. [SMM Steel]