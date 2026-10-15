logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[SMM Coking Coal and Coke Daily Brief] 20261015

Published: Oct 15, 2026 16:48 (GMT+8)

[SMM Daily Review on Coking Coal and Coke]

Coking coal market:

Linfen low-sulphur coking coal was quoted at 2,250 yuan/mt.

For coking coal, fewer mines in Shanxi remained suspended and production resumptions accelerated, but strict safety inspections made it difficult for mines to reach full production after resuming operations. Large state-owned mines maintained stable output to underpin supply, while small and medium-sized mines were slow in rectification and acceptance, making it hard to lift output after resumptions. Even though mine inventory accumulated earlier, steel mill profits were poor and demand was weak, and coke enterprises pushed for lower prices when purchasing, market confidence still increased somewhat. Short-term coking coal prices are likely to run in the doldrums.

Coke market:

The nationwide average price of quasi-first-grade metallurgical coke - dry quenching was 2,200 yuan/mt.

On the supply side, coke enterprises' overall operating rates remained at medium-to-high levels. Some coke enterprises considered voluntary production restrictions, while some others still operated near full capacity. After the second round of price cuts was implemented, coke enterprises generally fell into losses again or hovered around the break-even line, which dampened their willingness to produce. On the demand side, affected by losses, steel mills took the initiative to control the pace of coke arrivals, prioritising the consumption of their own inventory to reduce costs. Steel mill coke inventories continued to decline, with purchases mainly made as needed. Overall, steel demand has not improved significantly, and the market still has expectations for a new round of price cuts. However, after the second round of price cuts was implemented, steel mill profits recovered slightly, and coking coal prices have fallen slowly recently. In the short term, the coke market is likely to consolidate on a subdued note, with the possibility of further price cuts narrowing. [SMM Steel]

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
1 min ago
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
Read More
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
China Coal Energy’s commercial coal production fell 9.1% year on year to 10.5 million tonnes in September 2026, reflecting weaker output amid ongoing pressures in China’s coal sector. The decline highlights continued production pressure at the state-owned coal producer, although the company’s broader operating performance and market conditions will determine whether the weakness persists.
1 min ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
5 mins ago
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
Read More
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
Indonesia’s Attorney General’s Office will auction approximately 171,107 tonnes of seized coal linked to Samin Tan, a suspect in an alleged corruption case involving the management of PT Asmin Koalindo Tuhup (AKT) mining operations in Central Kalimantan. The coal is stored at the PT AC jetty stockpile and on 15 barges in Barito Selatan, Central Kalimantan. The auction will be conducted online through an open bidding process, with bids closing on October 28, 2026.
5 mins ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
1 hour ago
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
Read More
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
The DCE most-traded I2701 contract settled at 671.5 yuan/mt today, down 0.37% from the previous session and a fourth straight losing session this week, taking the decline since the last pre-holiday session on 30 September to 31 yuan/mt. Qingdao port spot prices fell 3-4 yuan/mt on average. Traders were moderately active in offering and mills bought to cover immediate needs, leaving trading thin.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
[SMM Coal Flash] China Coal Energy’s September Commercial Coal Output Falls 9.1% YoY
Oct 15, 2026 19:52 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Coal Flash] Indonesia to Auction 171,107 Tonnes of Seized Coal Linked to Samin Tan Case
Oct 15, 2026 19:48 (GMT+8)
news
MMi Daily Iron Ore Report (October 15)
Oct 15, 2026 18:09 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Rebar Daily Review] Demand Recovery Drives Inventory Reduction, Short-Term Prices May Consolidate
Oct 15, 2026 17:44 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here