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【Flash | Lower Grades and Recovery Hold Back Los Pelambres Molybdenum Despite Copper Rebound】

Published: Oct 15, 2026 16:14 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM
Los Pelambres produced 2,000 metric tonnes of contained molybdenum in the third quarter of 2026, down 13.0% from the preceding quarter. Nine-month output fell 23.9% year on year to 6,700 metric tonnes. Molybdenum grade declined to 0.018% from 0.019%, while recovery fell to 76.5% from 81.4%. Sales decreased 24.0% to 1,900 metric tonnes. Copper production rose 17.5% as inventories were released, but molybdenum did not recover, highlighting continuing grade and recovery constraints. The figures are on a 100% mine basis, not Antofagasta’s 60% attributable share or physical concentrate mass.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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