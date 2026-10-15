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Limited arrivals extend silicon metal social inventory destocking [SMM Silicon Inventory]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 16:12 (GMT+8)
[SMM: Limited Arrivals Keep Silicon Metal Social Inventory Destocking] SMM statistics show that on October 15, silicon metal social inventory in major regions fell by 10 kt WoW.

 

SMM, October 15: SMM statistics show that on September 24, total social inventory of silicon metal in major regions stood at 422,000 mt, down 10,000 mt WoW. This week, only some warehouses in Xinjiang received arrivals, while warehouses in most regions saw limited incoming volumes, with cargo pick-up as the main activity. Social warehouses for silicon metal continued the destocking pace. (Note: Including warrants, excluding social inventory in Inner Mongolia, Gansu, Ningxia, and other regions.)

 

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

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