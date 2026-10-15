Limited arrivals extend silicon metal social inventory destocking [SMM Silicon Inventory]

Spot silicon metal prices edge up after the holiday; futures retreat after rapid rise; fundamentals still support silicon metal [SMM Silicon Industry Weekly Review]

[Spot prices edge up after holiday while futures retreat after rapid rise; silicon metal fundamentals remain supportive]: This week, silicon metal market reopened after the holiday, with spot center slightly firmer and futures prices rising before falling. As of October 15, SMM oxygen-blown #553 silicon in east China was at 9,450-9,550 yuan/mt, up 50 yuan/mt WoW; #441 silicon was at 9,500-9,700 yuan/mt, up 50 yuan/mt WoW; #3303 silicon was at 10,100-10,300 yuan/mt, flat WoW. In the futures market, the SI2611 contract retreated after rapid rise this week, opening at 8,505 yuan/mt on the first day after the holiday, then drifting higher amid bullish factors such as tight spot silicon metal circulation, the approaching rainy and dry seasons in Sichuan and Yunnan, and northern silicon enterprises holding prices firm, reaching a mid-week high of 8,750 yuan/mt. However, bearish macro disturbances dragged the futures market sharply lower, and the contract closed at 8,495 yuan/mt on Thursday, down 10 yuan/mt from the first day after the holiday (October 8). In terms of market quotes and transactions, silicon metal fundamentals remained firm after the holiday. On one hand, electricity costs held steady, while transportation costs for raw materials and products increased, raising overall production costs for plants. On the other hand, silicon metal supply growth was limited, and spot circulation of cargoes at suitable market prices remained tight.