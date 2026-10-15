Vietnam Proposes Draft on Strategic Mineral Exports, Including Rare Earths, Tungsten, Tin, and Lithium

【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has completed a draft Prime Minister's decision on the list of domestic strategic and important minerals permitted for export and their processing levels, submitted to the Ministry of Justice on October 8 for review but not yet in effect. The draft selects 17 minerals from the 19 strategic minerals list, setting domestic deep-processing thresholds. Raw ore exports are prohibited, with tungsten, tin, lithium, and rare earths included. Rare earths are subject to a special management mechanism, requiring export in specified forms such as single rare earth oxides, rare earth metals, alloys, alloy powders, or permanent magnets. The draft adds no new administrative procedures and sets no transition period, using customs declaration timing as the policy conversion criterion, aiming to push domestic minerals toward deeper processing.