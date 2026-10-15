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AuKing Mining Reports High-Grade Rare Earth Mineralization at Tundulu Project in Malawi

Published: Oct 15, 2026 16:05 (GMT+8)
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 AuKing Mining reported further high-grade rare earth mineralization from latest assays at the Nathace Hill deposit within its Tundulu rare earth project in southern Malawi. Drilling on the western side intersected 59 m at 1.51% TREO from 13 m depth, including 5 m at 2.96% TREO. The northeastern side returned 47 m at 1.5% TREO from 26 m depth, including 6 m at 3.03% TREO, plus 9 m at 1.53% TREO from 128 m depth. Southeastern step-out drilling intersected 36 m at 1.5% TREO from 85 m depth, including 6 m at 3.14% TREO. The results further confirm multi-directional mineralization potential of the carbonatite complex.

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