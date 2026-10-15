Aluminum Prices Continue to Fall, Spot Premiums Against Next Month Rise Again [SMM Spot Aluminum Midday Review]

SMM, October 15:

Intraday SHFE aluminum prices continued to decline, with the nearby-month BACK price spread between futures contracts fluctuating at 160-200 yuan/mt, and spot transaction sentiment was positive. The spot transaction center also continued to rise from the previous trading day. Spot prices against the SHFE aluminum 2611 contract were at a premium of 270-290 yuan/mt.

The far-month price spread between SHFE aluminum futures contracts continued to widen. In the central China market, suppliers became increasingly eager to quickly sell off their inventory, with little sentiment to hold prices firm. Meanwhile, downstream processing enterprises, constrained by the tail end of the peak season, saw terminal order demand consistently fall short of expectations, maintaining rigid, small-volume procurement. Market quotes continued to trend lower. Ultimately, the actual transaction price range in the central China market was around a premium of 150-170 yuan/mt against the SHFE aluminum November contract.