[Domestic Iron Ore Brief] Iron ore concentrates prices in the Tangshan area are likely to consolidate on a subdued note

Iron ore concentrate prices in the Tangshan region have been relatively stable recently, with 66% grade iron ore concentrates at an ex-works price of 885-890 yuan/mt on a dry basis including tax. Steel mills have lowered their procurement tender prices, and mines and beneficiation plants are mostly selling at prevailing market prices. Recently, domestic concentrate prices have declined noticeably, with overall cost-effectiveness improving compared to the earlier period.