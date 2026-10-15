Silicone Upstream-Downstream Tug-of-War in Stalemate, Overall Trading Subdued [SMM Silicone Weekly Review]
[SMM Silicone Weekly Review: Stalemate in the tug-of-war between upstream and downstream in the silicone market, overall trading remains subdued] This week, China's silicone market was characterized by a stalemate, with firm cost support and weak end-use demand. Rising prices of upstream raw materials provided strong support for product prices, and enterprises showed sufficient willingness to maintain stable prices. However, downstream end-user follow-through was sluggish, and overall market transactions were mainly driven by restocking for rigid demand. The industry was dominated by a strong wait-and-see sentiment, and price trends across various product categories showed structural divergence.