【Flash | JX Advanced Metals Plans to Raise Indium Phosphide Substrate Capacity by Seven to Ten Times】

JX Advanced Metals Corporation plans to invest up to JPY120 billion over four years to substantially expand its production capacity for Indium Phosphide (InP) substrates used in optical communications. Including previously announced projects, the company’s cumulative investment in this area will reach approximately JPY150 billion. In addition to expanding its existing Isohara Works in Ibaraki Prefecture, JX Advanced Metals will establish additional capacity in the Hitachinaka area, targeting an increase in InP substrate production capacity to approximately seven to ten times its current level. The company said customer requests for additional supply associated with their own expansion plans have risen substantially and that demand is now growing beyond its previous expectations. It will also discuss price revisions with customers to establish a stable supply framework. SMM believes this is one of the clearest large-scale overseas InP substrate expansion plans announced to date and will generate substantial long-term demand for high-purity indium. Detailed construction phases, commissioning dates, wafer-size distribution and corresponding indium consumption were not disclosed.