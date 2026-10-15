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Scrap Prices Consolidate at Highs; Recycling Purchases Remain Cautious [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 15:48 (GMT+8)
[SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review: Scrap Prices Consolidate at Highs; Recycling Purchases Remain Cautious at Elevated Levels] Overall, this week, scrap Pr-Nd prices stabilized first and then rose, stabilizing at highs from mid-week onward. Recycling enterprises followed market trends and remained cautious about chasing higher prices. Suppliers' willingness to sell shifted from wait-and-see to recovering, and market trading gradually improved. In the short term, scrap Pr-Nd prices are expected to continue consolidating at highs, with future trends still dependent on Pr-Nd oxide price movements and recycling enterprises' procurement pace.

October 15 news:

This week, Pr-Nd recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 755-765 yuan/kg; dysprosium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 1,230-1,250 yuan/kg; terbium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 5,600-5,800 yuan/kg; gadolinium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 80-100 yuan/kg; holmium recycled from NdFeB scrap closed at 200-220 yuan/kg.

This week, the scrap market overall stabilized first before rising, then stabilized at highs from mid-week. At the start of the week, affected by relatively small fluctuations in oxide prices, recycling enterprises made no significant adjustments to their purchase quotations, and Pr-Nd scrap prices remained stable. Scrap suppliers showed strong wait-and-see sentiment and low willingness to sell, leaving market trading sluggish. Mid-week, driven by continuous upward adjustments in Pr-Nd oxide prices, recycling enterprises raised their purchase quotations accordingly, and Pr-Nd scrap prices edged up. However, willingness to chase higher purchases was weak, limiting actual gains, and market trading was average. Near the weekend, Pr-Nd oxide prices stalled at highs, and recycling enterprises made no notable adjustments to purchase quotations, with Pr-Nd scrap prices stabilizing at highs. As scrap suppliers' willingness to sell increased and available supply in the market grew, actual trading improved. Dysprosium and terbium scrap prices remained stable throughout the week, while gadolinium and holmium prices also saw no significant adjustments. Overall, this week Pr-Nd scrap prices stabilized first before rising, then stabilized at highs from mid-week. Recycling enterprises followed market trends and remained cautious about chasing higher prices, while suppliers' willingness to sell shifted from wait-and-see to recovering, with market trading gradually improving. In the short term, Pr-Nd scrap prices are expected to continue consolidating at highs, and the subsequent trend will still depend on Pr-Nd oxide price movements and recycling enterprises' procurement pace.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

Images in this article contain AI-translated captions for reference only.

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