Pr-Nd stays strong at high levels with stalled gains; dysprosium and terbium weaken while holmium and erbium lead the gains [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]

[SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review: Pr-Nd Firm at Highs with Stalled Gains; Dy and Tb Weaken, While Ho and Er Lead the Rise] Terbium oxide was lowered to 6.36-6.4 million yuan/mt, consolidating at low levels with the decline temporarily slowing, but the weak sentiment remained unchanged. Metal plants turned more conservative in purchasing, with actual deals mostly concluded at the low end of the range. Gadolinium oxide prices remained at 190,000-192,000 yuan/mt, with both supply and demand appearing calm, and suppliers mainly holding prices steady while waiting on the sidelines. Holmium oxide prices adjusted to 647,000-653,000 yuan/mt, with the holmium segment clearly strengthening and oxide gains leading the market, though whether transactions can follow through remains to be seen. Erbium oxide prices were further raised to 690,000-705,000 yuan/mt, with quote centers continuing to move higher. Suppliers offered limited shipments, and downstream buyers purchased on an as-needed basis. Yttrium oxide (5N) was at 58,000-60,000 yuan/mt, and yttrium oxide (3N) at 28,000-30,000 yuan/mt, with demand mediocre and actual orders insufficient, leaving prices lacking upward support.