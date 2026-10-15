Quaker Houghton Invites You to the 2026 SMM (11th) Conductor and Cable Industry Exhibition

2026 marks the official start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, and the conductor wire and cable and electrical materials industry has entered a critical period of transformation and upgrading. Driven by the dual-carbon strategy, new power system construction, energy transition, and AI technology empowerment, sectors such as ultra-high voltage, new energy, computing power centers, and NEVs are developing rapidly, effectively boosting market demand for high-end copper and aluminum conductors and wire and cable materials. The industry faces both opportunities and challenges. Tight supply of copper and aluminum raw materials and significant price fluctuations, compounded by geopolitical trade and cost volatility, have continued to escalate operational and supply chain pressures on enterprises and intensified industry competition. Meanwhile, aluminum as a substitute for copper and new-type copper-aluminum composite materials are being adopted at an accelerated pace, while intelligent manufacturing and green low-carbon technologies continue to drive industrial quality improvement and upgrading.

Against this backdrop, Shanghai Metals Market (SMM) will host the 2026 SMM (11th) Conductor Wire and Cable Industry Exhibition and Electrical Materials Industry Annual Conference on November 5-6, 2026 in, bringing together resources from the entire industry chain to build a professional and efficient cooperation and exchange platform. SMM , together with Quaker Houghton Investment Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., invites industry colleagues to attend the conference, working together to help enterprises break through challenges and drive high-quality transformation across the industry.

Clickto sign up now. We look forward to meeting you at the conference.

Fluid Empowerment for Endless Wire Drawing Smooth Drawing, Flawless Lubrication — Quaker Houghton Empowers High-Quality Development in Wire and Cable Manufacturing — Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is one of the world's most renowned suppliers of process fluids. We serve tens of millions of advanced and specialized wire drawing, steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore drilling, can manufacturing, mining, and other metal processing enterprises worldwide. We are committed to treating our clients' challenges as our own, providing customised services that enable our clients to confidently embrace future challenges and changes. Quaker Houghton wire drawing oils focus on copper and aluminum wire drawing processes, featuring unique formulation designs and our proprietary, self-developed ND additive technology to deliver a system of stable lubrication, high cleanliness, low wire breakage, and extended service life. This safeguards efficient and stable production lines, supports the steady and long-term development of the wire and cable industry, and ensures product performance and production stability. Continuously enhancing clients' market competitiveness with the most advanced products and technologies is Quaker Houghton's enduring pursuit. Cooperation contact:Huan Tingjun 138 7216 8488

SMM Conference Contact

Zhang Guolei

166 0190 0190

zhangguolei@smm.cn