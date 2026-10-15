[SMM Titanium Flash] Ondo State and PyVee Limited signed a memorandum of understanding on 10 October for a proposed two-stage titanium processing plant in Nigeria, according to the federal information ministry. The state says it has allocated about 100 hectares at Alape for the project. The partners estimate total capital needs at US$362 million and envisage a pilot plant followed by a larger complex to make titanium dioxide pigment and titanium sponge from ilmenite. The announcement does not establish that construction or production has begun.

A working plant could create a domestic processing route for Nigerian ilmenite, but the agreement is an early project milestone. The ministry says the state will help the venture obtain raw materials, licences and infrastructure; it gives no confirmed financing close, operating capacity or commissioning date. Potential niobium-titanium alloy production is described only as a future option.