[SMM Gold Flash] Thor Explorations' Segilola mine in Nigeria poured 15,515 ounces of gold in the third quarter, down from 19,153 ounces in the preceding quarter and 22,617 ounces a year earlier. The company said severe rainfall in late August disrupted mining and cut its 2026 production guidance to 70,000–72,000 ounces from 75,000–85,000 ounces. The plant processed 249,607 tonnes at an average grade of 2.10 grammes per tonne and 92.8% recovery.

Thor sold 19,000 ounces during the quarter at an average realised price of US$4,297 per ounce, reporting revenue of US$81.7 million. Sales exceeded the quarter’s gold pour but do not indicate a recovery in mine output. The company maintained its 2026 all-in sustaining cost guidance of US$1,000–1,200 per ounce, which remains a forecast.