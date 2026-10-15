logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Heavy rain cuts Thor’s Segilola production guidance

Published: Oct 15, 2026 14:43 (GMT+8)
Source: SMM

[SMM Gold Flash] Thor Explorations' Segilola mine in Nigeria poured 15,515 ounces of gold in the third quarter, down from 19,153 ounces in the preceding quarter and 22,617 ounces a year earlier. The company said severe rainfall in late August disrupted mining and cut its 2026 production guidance to 70,000–72,000 ounces from 75,000–85,000 ounces. The plant processed 249,607 tonnes at an average grade of 2.10 grammes per tonne and 92.8% recovery.

Thor sold 19,000 ounces during the quarter at an average realised price of US$4,297 per ounce, reporting revenue of US$81.7 million. Sales exceeded the quarter’s gold pour but do not indicate a recovery in mine output. The company maintained its 2026 all-in sustaining cost guidance of US$1,000–1,200 per ounce, which remains a forecast.

News image 1

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Gold increases Kibi Indicated resource by 33%
Oct 14, 2026 15:24 (GMT+8)
Gold increases Kibi Indicated resource by 33%
Read More
Gold increases Kibi Indicated resource by 33%
Gold increases Kibi Indicated resource by 33%
[SMM Gold Flash] Xtra-Gold reports that an independent Mineral Resource Estimate for Ghana’s Kibi project, effective 1 October, raised Indicated resources 33% to 1.4049 million oz. The estimate comprises 39.007 million tonnes grading 1.12 g/t gold, plus 5.693 million tonnes at 0.99 g/t containing 180,800 Inferred oz, using a 0.5 g/t cut-off. It incorporates 123 additional diamond holes totalling 27,384.5 metres since the 2024 estimate. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not establish mine economics or production. The headline total includes 156,100 Indicated oz in a buffer zone between the existing Apapam mining lease and forest-reserve boundary; Xtra-Gold said formal approval of its lease-extension application remains outstanding and is not assured. Within the current licence area, the estimate contains 1.2488 million Indicated oz and 180,800 Inferred oz.
Oct 14, 2026 15:24 (GMT+8)
Blanket output falls as Caledonia cuts 2026 guidance
Oct 13, 2026 20:03 (GMT+8)
Blanket output falls as Caledonia cuts 2026 guidance
Read More
Blanket output falls as Caledonia cuts 2026 guidance
Blanket output falls as Caledonia cuts 2026 guidance
[SMM Gold Flash] Caledonia Mining announced that Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe produced 17,030 oz in Q3 2026, down 10.9% from 19,106 oz a year earlier, while nine-month output fell to 49,158 oz from 58,846 oz. The company attributed the quarter’s shortfall to inadequate compressed-air capacity in deeper high-grade areas and commissioning problems that left about 1,100 oz of free gold temporarily held in the plant. It cut 2026 production guidance to 69,000–72,500 oz from 72,000–76,500 oz. The disruption raises near-term unit-cost pressure: Caledonia lifted on-mine cost guidance to US$1,700–1,900/oz and AISC guidance to US$2,650–2,850/oz. Two of four new compressors had been deployed by 9 October, and management expects to recover the retained gold from mid-October after added elution capacity is commissioned. Those Q4 improvements remain forecasts; the verified development is lower Q3 output and revised guidance, not a completed production recovery.
Oct 13, 2026 20:03 (GMT+8)
Ethiopia launches first national precious-metals refinery
Oct 13, 2026 18:25 (GMT+8)
Ethiopia launches first national precious-metals refinery
Read More
Ethiopia launches first national precious-metals refinery
Ethiopia launches first national precious-metals refinery
[SMM Gold Flash] Ethiopia inaugurated its first National Precious Metals Refinery at the Bole Lemi Special Economic Zone on 10 October. The facility is a partnership between state-owned Ethiopian Investment Holdings and Sam Precious Metals; Reuters put the initial investment at US$50 million. The Prime Minister’s Office said the refinery is designed to assay, refine and cast gold, and make gold and silver bars, with announced full-capacity processing of more than 600 tonnes of precious metals a year. The launch gives Ethiopia a domestic route to refine gold into export-ready bullion and potentially serve neighbouring producers, supporting traceability and retaining more processing value in Africa. However, the 600-tonne figure is design capacity for precious metals—not confirmed gold output—and neither the government nor operator disclosed current throughput, utilisation or feed commitments. The opening therefore establishes refining capability; it does not show that the plant is already operating at nameplate capacity.
Oct 13, 2026 18:25 (GMT+8)
Related News
news
Gold increases Kibi Indicated resource by 33%
Oct 14, 2026 15:24 (GMT+8)
news
Blanket output falls as Caledonia cuts 2026 guidance
Oct 13, 2026 20:03 (GMT+8)
news
Ethiopia launches first national precious-metals refinery
Oct 13, 2026 18:25 (GMT+8)
news
Gold – The correction does not change the rationale
Oct 13, 2026 16:58 (GMT+8)