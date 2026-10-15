【Flash | Lower Grades and Recovery Hold Back Los Pelambres Molybdenum Despite Copper Rebound】
Los Pelambres produced 2,000 metric tonnes of contained molybdenum in the third quarter of 2026, down 13.0% from the preceding quarter. Nine-month output fell 23.9% year on year to 6,700 metric tonnes. Molybdenum grade declined to 0.018% from 0.019%, while recovery fell to 76.5% from 81.4%. Sales decreased 24.0% to 1,900 metric tonnes. Copper production rose 17.5% as inventories were released, but molybdenum did not recover, highlighting continuing grade and recovery constraints. The figures are on a 100% mine basis, not Antofagasta’s 60% attributable share or physical concentrate mass.