logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

Rare Earth Prices Overall Stable; Holmium Series Strengthens While Terbium Series Stops Falling [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

Published: Oct 15, 2026 14:08 (GMT+8)
[SMM Rare Earth Daily Review: Rare Earth Prices Overall Stable; Holmium Series Strengthens While Terbium Series Stops Falling] Currently, rare earth market prices are running steadily overall, with most varieties holding at previous prices and individual products strengthening. Focusing on the Pr-Nd market, the quotation range for Pr-Nd oxide narrowed slightly, with low-priced supply further decreasing and suppliers' quotation center edging up slightly. Pr-Nd alloy quotations remained unchanged, as the metal side lacked new adjustment drivers on both the cost and transaction fronts, with metal enterprises mainly maintaining their quotations. On the transaction side, downstream procurement continued to follow a just-in-time pace, with overall inquiry activity remaining weak and limited actual orders following through.

SMM, October 15: Rare earth market prices were generally stable today. Specifically, in the oxide market, the Pr-Nd oxide price rose by 500 yuan/mt, gadolinium oxide price was flat, dysprosium oxide price was flat, terbium oxide price was flat, holmium oxide price rose by 7,500 yuan/mt, and erbium oxide price was flat.

In the metal market, Pr-Nd alloy price was flat, gadolinium-iron alloy price was flat, dysprosium-iron alloy price was flat, terbium metal price was flat, holmium-iron price rose by 5,000 yuan/mt, and lanthanum-cerium metal price was flat.

In markets outside China, among FOB prices, terbium oxide price fell by $20/kg, terbium metal price fell by $30/kg, dysprosium oxide price fell by $3/kg, Pr-Nd oxide price rose by $1/kg, and praseodymium oxide, neodymium oxide, praseodymium metal, neodymium metal, and Pr-Nd alloy prices were flat; among CIF prices, Pr-Nd oxide, Pr-Nd alloy, and neodymium oxide prices were all flat.

Currently, rare earth market prices are generally stable, with most products holding at previous levels and a few strengthening. Focusing on the Pr-Nd market, the Pr-Nd oxide quotation range narrowed slightly, low-priced cargo became scarcer, and suppliers' quotation center edged up; Pr-Nd alloy quotations remained unchanged, with the metal side lacking new adjustment drivers on both cost and transaction fronts, and metal enterprises mainly maintaining their quotations. On the transaction side, downstream procurement continued at a need-based pace, inquiry activity was generally weak, and actual orders followed up only to a limited extent.

In the medium-heavy rare earth market, holmium-series oxides and metals moved up in tandem, with the oxide gains more pronounced; the terbium series ended its multi-day decline, with both oxide and metal flat, and the earlier pressure to cut prices eased for the time being; the dysprosium series, gadolinium series, and erbium products all remained stable, with quotations flat.

Overall, the rare earth market was generally stable today. Although Pr-Nd oxide quotations edged up slightly, Pr-Nd alloy struggled to catch up, and Pr-Nd prices saw no notable adjustment; in medium-heavy rare earths, the holmium series strengthened notably, the terbium series stopped falling and stabilized, and other products lacked direction, with the market shifting from broad-based adjustments the previous day to localized strength. On the transaction side, downstream procurement remained largely need-based, inquiry activity was generally weak, and price changes came mainly from quotation-side adjustments.

In the short term, the Pr-Nd series may continue to move sideways amid the combination of slightly higher raw material prices and weak transactions, and whether upside can open up depends on the pace of downstream order releases; in medium-heavy rare earths, after the holmium series strengthens, attention should be paid to whether transactions can follow through, the terbium series may shift to a wait-and-see stance after stopping falling, and products such as dysprosium, gadolinium, and erbium are likely to remain stable.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
AuKing Mining Reports High-Grade Rare Earth Mineralization at Tundulu Project in Malawi
52 mins ago
AuKing Mining Reports High-Grade Rare Earth Mineralization at Tundulu Project in Malawi
Read More
AuKing Mining Reports High-Grade Rare Earth Mineralization at Tundulu Project in Malawi
AuKing Mining Reports High-Grade Rare Earth Mineralization at Tundulu Project in Malawi
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 AuKing Mining reported further high-grade rare earth mineralization from latest assays at the Nathace Hill deposit within its Tundulu rare earth project in southern Malawi. Drilling on the western side intersected 59 m at 1.51% TREO from 13 m depth, including 5 m at 2.96% TREO. The northeastern side returned 47 m at 1.5% TREO from 26 m depth, including 6 m at 3.03% TREO, plus 9 m at 1.53% TREO from 128 m depth. Southeastern step-out drilling intersected 36 m at 1.5% TREO from 85 m depth, including 6 m at 3.14% TREO. The results further confirm multi-directional mineralization potential of the carbonatite complex.
52 mins ago
Vietnam Proposes Draft on Strategic Mineral Exports, Including Rare Earths, Tungsten, Tin, and Lithium
1 hour ago
Vietnam Proposes Draft on Strategic Mineral Exports, Including Rare Earths, Tungsten, Tin, and Lithium
Read More
Vietnam Proposes Draft on Strategic Mineral Exports, Including Rare Earths, Tungsten, Tin, and Lithium
Vietnam Proposes Draft on Strategic Mineral Exports, Including Rare Earths, Tungsten, Tin, and Lithium
【SMM Rare Earth Flash】 Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has completed a draft Prime Minister's decision on the list of domestic strategic and important minerals permitted for export and their processing levels, submitted to the Ministry of Justice on October 8 for review but not yet in effect. The draft selects 17 minerals from the 19 strategic minerals list, setting domestic deep-processing thresholds. Raw ore exports are prohibited, with tungsten, tin, lithium, and rare earths included. Rare earths are subject to a special management mechanism, requiring export in specified forms such as single rare earth oxides, rare earth metals, alloys, alloy powders, or permanent magnets. The draft adds no new administrative procedures and sets no transition period, using customs declaration timing as the policy conversion criterion, aiming to push domestic minerals toward deeper processing.
1 hour ago
Scrap Prices Consolidate at Highs; Recycling Purchases Remain Cautious [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
1 hour ago
Scrap Prices Consolidate at Highs; Recycling Purchases Remain Cautious [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Read More
Scrap Prices Consolidate at Highs; Recycling Purchases Remain Cautious [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Scrap Prices Consolidate at Highs; Recycling Purchases Remain Cautious [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
[SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review: Scrap Prices Consolidate at Highs; Recycling Purchases Remain Cautious at Elevated Levels] Overall, this week, scrap Pr-Nd prices stabilized first and then rose, stabilizing at highs from mid-week onward. Recycling enterprises followed market trends and remained cautious about chasing higher prices. Suppliers' willingness to sell shifted from wait-and-see to recovering, and market trading gradually improved. In the short term, scrap Pr-Nd prices are expected to continue consolidating at highs, with future trends still dependent on Pr-Nd oxide price movements and recycling enterprises' procurement pace.
1 hour ago
Related News
news
AuKing Mining Reports High-Grade Rare Earth Mineralization at Tundulu Project in Malawi
Oct 15, 2026 16:05 (GMT+8)
news
Vietnam Proposes Draft on Strategic Mineral Exports, Including Rare Earths, Tungsten, Tin, and Lithium
Oct 15, 2026 15:53 (GMT+8)
news
Scrap Prices Consolidate at Highs; Recycling Purchases Remain Cautious [SMM Recycled Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Oct 15, 2026 15:48 (GMT+8)
news
Pr-Nd stays strong at high levels with stalled gains; dysprosium and terbium weaken while holmium and erbium lead the gains [SMM Rare Earth Weekly Review]
Oct 15, 2026 14:40 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here
Rare Earth Prices Overall Stable; Holmium Series Strengthens While Terbium Series Stops Falling [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review] - Shanghai Metals Market (SMM)