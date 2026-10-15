Rare Earth Prices Overall Stable; Holmium Series Strengthens While Terbium Series Stops Falling [SMM Rare Earth Daily Review]

SMM, October 15: Rare earth market prices were generally stable today. Specifically, in the oxide market, the Pr-Nd oxide price rose by 500 yuan/mt, gadolinium oxide price was flat, dysprosium oxide price was flat, terbium oxide price was flat, holmium oxide price rose by 7,500 yuan/mt, and erbium oxide price was flat.

In the metal market, Pr-Nd alloy price was flat, gadolinium-iron alloy price was flat, dysprosium-iron alloy price was flat, terbium metal price was flat, holmium-iron price rose by 5,000 yuan/mt, and lanthanum-cerium metal price was flat.

In markets outside China, among FOB prices, terbium oxide price fell by $20/kg, terbium metal price fell by $30/kg, dysprosium oxide price fell by $3/kg, Pr-Nd oxide price rose by $1/kg, and praseodymium oxide, neodymium oxide, praseodymium metal, neodymium metal, and Pr-Nd alloy prices were flat; among CIF prices, Pr-Nd oxide, Pr-Nd alloy, and neodymium oxide prices were all flat.

Currently, rare earth market prices are generally stable, with most products holding at previous levels and a few strengthening. Focusing on the Pr-Nd market, the Pr-Nd oxide quotation range narrowed slightly, low-priced cargo became scarcer, and suppliers' quotation center edged up; Pr-Nd alloy quotations remained unchanged, with the metal side lacking new adjustment drivers on both cost and transaction fronts, and metal enterprises mainly maintaining their quotations. On the transaction side, downstream procurement continued at a need-based pace, inquiry activity was generally weak, and actual orders followed up only to a limited extent.

In the medium-heavy rare earth market, holmium-series oxides and metals moved up in tandem, with the oxide gains more pronounced; the terbium series ended its multi-day decline, with both oxide and metal flat, and the earlier pressure to cut prices eased for the time being; the dysprosium series, gadolinium series, and erbium products all remained stable, with quotations flat.

Overall, the rare earth market was generally stable today. Although Pr-Nd oxide quotations edged up slightly, Pr-Nd alloy struggled to catch up, and Pr-Nd prices saw no notable adjustment; in medium-heavy rare earths, the holmium series strengthened notably, the terbium series stopped falling and stabilized, and other products lacked direction, with the market shifting from broad-based adjustments the previous day to localized strength. On the transaction side, downstream procurement remained largely need-based, inquiry activity was generally weak, and price changes came mainly from quotation-side adjustments.

In the short term, the Pr-Nd series may continue to move sideways amid the combination of slightly higher raw material prices and weak transactions, and whether upside can open up depends on the pace of downstream order releases; in medium-heavy rare earths, after the holmium series strengthens, attention should be paid to whether transactions can follow through, the terbium series may shift to a wait-and-see stance after stopping falling, and products such as dysprosium, gadolinium, and erbium are likely to remain stable.