Oct 15 Scrap Battery Market Trading Summary [SMM Daily Review]

Quotes for waste lead-acid batteries in China were mostly flat today, with most smelters keeping purchase prices steady and only a few making adjustments. At present, smelters hold relatively sufficient scrap battery raw material inventories, showing little willingness to adjust prices and mostly purchasing as needed. On the recycling side, lead prices have been consolidating at highs recently, and scrap battery suppliers are increasingly holding back from selling with a stronger wait-and-see sentiment, with some beginning to worry that prices will be hard to push higher. Most recyclers continue to maintain a fast-in, fast-out model in both purchasing and sales, reluctant to risk inventory buildup. In the short term, scrap battery prices are expected to consolidate at highs along with lead prices and remain broadly stable, with attention on the subsequent trend of lead prices and the pace at which smelters draw down their scrap battery raw material inventories.

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