[NPI Daily Review] Steel Scrap Prices Continue to Fall Amid Weak Demand, Reinforcing Expectations of a Bottom in the NPI Market

SMM, October 15:

On October 15, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment factor stood at 1.73, flat MoM. The upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.80, flat MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.66, also flat MoM. Bearish sentiment in the NPI market continued to build. The further reduction in steel scrap prices enhanced the substitution advantage of raw materials. Downstream stainless steel consumption remained sluggish, and the market lacked upward momentum, with all parties continuing to lower their expectations for the price bottom. At present, the negotiation center in the market kept moving downward, with a notable price spread between high and low offers. Most high-priced offers struggled to close deals, and only low-priced cargoes had room for negotiation. Some traders opted to withhold offers and stay on the sidelines, while steel mills that had previously intended to purchase also delayed entering the market, leaving overall trading activity sluggish.