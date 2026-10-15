logo
Metrix
AnnouncementsAbout UsCareersDownload App
EN
logo

[NPI Daily Review] Steel Scrap Prices Continue to Fall Amid Weak Demand, Reinforcing Expectations of a Bottom in the NPI Market

Published: Oct 15, 2026 13:37 (GMT+8)
[SMM Daily Review: Steel Scrap Price Declines and Weak Demand Further Reinforce Expectations of NPI Market Hitting Bottom] October 15 news, SMM high-grade NPI upstream sentiment factor was 1.8, down 0.05 MoM, and the high-grade NPI downstream sentiment factor was 1.66, down 0.05 MoM.

SMM, October 15:

       On October 15, the SMM high-grade NPI market sentiment factor stood at 1.73, flat MoM. The upstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.80, flat MoM, while the downstream sentiment factor for high-grade NPI was 1.66, also flat MoM. Bearish sentiment in the NPI market continued to build. The further reduction in steel scrap prices enhanced the substitution advantage of raw materials. Downstream stainless steel consumption remained sluggish, and the market lacked upward momentum, with all parties continuing to lower their expectations for the price bottom. At present, the negotiation center in the market kept moving downward, with a notable price spread between high and low offers. Most high-priced offers struggled to close deals, and only low-priced cargoes had room for negotiation. Some traders opted to withhold offers and stay on the sidelines, while steel mills that had previously intended to purchase also delayed entering the market, leaving overall trading activity sluggish.

Data Source Statement: Except for publicly available information, all other data are processed by SMM based on publicly available information, market communication, and relying on SMM's internal database model. They are for reference only and do not constitute decision-making recommendations.

For any inquiries or for more information, please contact: lemonzhao@smm.cn
For more information on how to access our research reports, please contact:service.en@smm.cn
Related News
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 15)
49 mins ago
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 15)
Read More
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 15)
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 15)
The following table shows the ferrous and nonferrous metals movement on the SHFE and DCE on 15 Oct , 2026
49 mins ago
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $72/mt Ni
3 hours ago
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $72/mt Ni
Read More
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $72/mt Ni
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $72/mt Ni
According to SMM data, on October 15, the FOB price of Indonesian MHP nickel fell by $65/mt Ni from the previous day, and the FOB price of Indonesian MHP cobalt fell by $260/mt Co. The FOB price of Indonesian high-grade nickel matte fell by $72/mt Ni.
3 hours ago
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 175 Yuan/MT on October 15
3 hours ago
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 175 Yuan/MT on October 15
Read More
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 175 Yuan/MT on October 15
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 175 Yuan/MT on October 15
According to SMM data, on October 15, the average price of SMM battery-grade nickel sulphate fell by 175 yuan/mt from the previous day.
3 hours ago
Related News
news
Data: SHFE, DCE market movement (Oct 15)
Oct 15, 2026 16:08 (GMT+8)
news
Indonesian MHP Nickel and Cobalt FOB Prices Drop, High-Grade Nickel Matte Down $72/mt Ni
Oct 15, 2026 13:01 (GMT+8)
news
SMM Data: Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Price Drops by 175 Yuan/MT on October 15
Oct 15, 2026 12:59 (GMT+8)
news
[SMM Nickel Flash News] New Caledonia Explores Nickel Cooperation with Indonesia
Oct 15, 2026 12:56 (GMT+8)
Register to Continue Reading
Gain access to the latest insights in metals and new energy
Already have an account?Sign in here