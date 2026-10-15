Recently, Yingli Solar’s zinc-aluminum-magnesium steel frame PV modules achieved batch shipment, officially supplying the 180 MW ecological restoration PV project in Shizuishan, Ningxia. The project is located in the northwestern Gobi, where day-night temperature differences are extreme, wind and sand impact is intense, and saline-alkali and salt-spray corrosion are prominent. It represents a typical desert-Gobi-wasteland harsh operating condition in China, imposing extremely high requirements on the anti-corrosion performance, structural reliability, and temperature adaptability of PV module frames. This project adopts large-format bifacial double-glass modules, fully equipped with Yingli Solar’s integrated steel frame solution, to withstand the long-term test of the complex desert environment.

With the widespread application of large-format bifacial double-glass modules, complex power station scenarios such as the Gobi, saline-alkali lands, and high-cold areas with large temperature differences are posing new challenges to the structural strength and weather resistance of frames. The zinc-aluminum-magnesium steel frame solution, leveraging its material properties, has become an important technical direction for the industry’s “steel instead of aluminum” approach, suitable for various harsh outdoor operating conditions. Yingli Solar’s steel frame modules are a typical representative of the large-scale implementation of this route.