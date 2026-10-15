As application scenarios such as industrial and commercial ESS, PV+ESS coordination, integration of PV, ESS and charging, distribution grid management, virtual power plants, electricity retailer management and microgrids continue to expand, the types of equipment within stations are increasing, communication protocols are becoming more complex, and the difficulty of equipment coordination keeps rising. At the same time, operational demands such as peak-valley price spread, demand control and grid interaction are growing, making it increasingly difficult for traditional management approaches that rely on manual configuration and a single strategy to balance system safety, operational efficiency and project returns.

Against this backdrop, the EMS serves as the "control centre" of the entire station, coordinating PV, energy storage, charging facilities and campus loads, and executing strategies such as charge and discharge, reverse power prevention and demand control based on electricity prices, loads and transformer capacity.

Currently, Risen Energy's Jindun EMS has been deployed in a large number of energy storage projects, enabling asset management of energy storage at scale. As the types of connected equipment, communication protocols and application scenarios continue to expand, project requirements for equipment adaptation, system scalability and intelligent O&M are also steadily increasing.

Building on existing project experience, Risen Energy has launched its self-developed Jindun 3.0 EMS, integrating AI capabilities across local management and the Risen Cloud platform to drive station management from equipment control towards intelligent O&M and energy operations.