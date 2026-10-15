Recently, Fumin County, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, held the 2026 green energy industry chain investment matchmaking conference, where five green energy projects were signed on-site, with a total investment of 3.162 billion yuan, further promoting the extension, supplementation, expansion, and quality improvement of the county's green energy industry.

The matchmaking conference focused on the upgrade and renovation of the Dafengyakou and Mayingshan wind farms, as well as key PV power generation projects at Baishiyan, Dongcun, Dayingshan, Maidishan, Xihe Village, and Shiqiao. At the conference, enterprises including GD Power Yunnan New Energy Development Co., Ltd., China Energy Engineering Group Investment Co., Ltd., Huaneng Xiongfei (Beijing) New Energy Co., Ltd., Yibin New Energy Industry Co., Ltd., and China Coal Green Energy Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. gave detailed introductions to their project plans, construction progress, and subsequent operational approaches. Functional departments and local towns (subdistricts) took proactive steps to address key and difficult issues such as project element guarantees, supporting facility improvements, and implementation progress, providing on-site answers and responses to effectively remove bottlenecks and obstacles in project construction, thereby safeguarding the high-quality implementation of industrial projects.