Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has officially released the Nickel Mineral Reference Price (HMA) for the second half of October 2026. The nickel HMA was set at US$15,847.67/ton, down US$475/ton, or 2.91%, from US$16,322.67/ton in the first half of October. The cobalt HMA was set at US$38,938.33/ton, while the iron ore and chrome ore HMAs stood at US$1.40/ton and US$6.37/ton, respectively.

The corresponding Indonesian nickel ore reference prices (HPM) for the second half of October are as follows:

- Ni 1.2%: US$22.44/wmt, down US$0.75

- Ni 1.3%: US$44.58/wmt, down US$1.49

- Ni 1.4%: US$50.05/wmt, down US$1.61

- Ni 1.5%: US$54.48/wmt, down US$1.74

- Ni 1.6%: US$59.12/wmt, down US$1.88