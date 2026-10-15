Ningbo Zinc: Traders Continue to Raise Quotes, Downstream Purchases as Needed [SMM Midday Commentary]

[Ningbo zinc: Traders continue to raise offers, downstream purchases as needed] The transaction price of mainstream brand 0# zinc in the Ningbo market was around 25,605-25,705 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 65 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot cargo. Mainstream quotes in the Ningbo area were primarily against the 2611 contract.

Mainstream brand #0 zinc in the Ningbo market traded at approximately 25,605–25,705 yuan/mt. Conventional brands in Ningbo were quoted at a premium of 65 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract and a premium of 30 yuan/mt against Shanghai spot prices. Ningbo mainly quoted against the 2611 contract. In the first session, Qilin was quoted at a premium of 60–80 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract, and Anning at a premium of 50–80 yuan/mt against the 2611 contract. In the second session, trader quotes remained unchanged from the previous session. As zinc futures continued to decline, traders in the Ningbo market further raised spot premium quotes, but most downstream enterprises continued to expect lower prices and largely purchased on a need basis today. Spot trades were relatively mediocre.

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